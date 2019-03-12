OKANOGAN – One man was hospitalized after an alleged altercation between inmates March 7 in the Okanogan County Jail.
Benjamin V. Buckles, 37, was hospitalized at Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, with a cracked skull, swelling of the brain and short-term memory loss, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Buckles and William C. Taylor, 25, were in the jail’s B tank when Buckles allegedly head-butted Taylor, Hawley said. Taylor allegedly retaliated by slapping and punching Buckles, who fell to the floor and struck his head.
Buckles was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, and later airlifted to Sacred Heart.
Hawley said the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office to determine whether charges will be filed against either man.
