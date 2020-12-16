OKANOGAN – Nearly a dozen inmates at the Okanogan County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 in testing done the first week of December.
In addition, four staff members also tested positive, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
He said his office was notified Dec. 8 of the inmates’ positive results from tests conducted Dec. 3 in partnership with Okanogan County Public Health and LifeLine Ambulance. Testing was done after an inmate developed COVID-19 symptoms.
“Within that same timeframe, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.
The first affected inmate was isolated immediately and quarantine protocols were initiated. Jail staff identified a total of 23 inmates from two separate living areas who may have had contact with the affected individual or the staff member.
Those inmates were tested in an effort to isolate exposure to the fewest number of inmates and staff. Of the 23 tested, one inmate, who was symptom-free when booked, has exhibited symptoms. The inmate developed symptoms within days of being booked, Hawley said.
Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, could not be reached for comment.
Since the late November exposure, four jail staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. With coordination with the health district, all were quarantined and tested immediately, with remaining staff being screened for contact or exposure.
Several additional staff members were identified as being at risk for exposure and also were quarantined and tested.
Two staff members have returned to work after the proper time in quarantine, he said.
“With staff out we had an impact to staffing (and) had incurred overtime,” Hawley said.
No double shifts were incurred, but there were some 12-hour shifts and working days off to cover the shifts in order to keep operations going, he said.
“We also utilized administrative and patrol staff to assist with duties usually covered by corrections such as transports and court security checks,” he said.
He said his office has no concerns about the juvenile detention facility, which is housed in a separate building. The two do not share food services.
Food vendors to the jail are not allowed past t he sallyport, an enclosed, secure area that is separated from the inmate housing areas.
Hawley said court areas are a concern since a deputy is assigned to them, “however, we are taking appropriate precautions with our staff when in the courthouse and all court hearings have been turned over to video, including Superior Court.”
Since the COVID pandemic threat was identified in March, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has restricted booking for new arrests into the jail in an attempt to limit the risk of a COVID outbreak inside. With assistance from the county health district, guidelines were developed to reduce risk of COVID-19 exposure for inmates, staff and those they interact with in the criminal justice system, Hawley said.
Guidelines include the exposure and symptom screening of all individuals who enter the jail facility, including new arrestees, inmates, jail staff and law enforcement. Masks must be worn in the jail, and masks are provided to inmates to wear when out of their living area.
Common areas are sanitized and inmates from different living areas are not mixed, including for court visits.
Hawley said jail staff will work with Okanogan County Public Health and LifeLine Ambulance personnel to test all remaining inmates in the jail.
“On Dec. 8, we offered testing to inmates who had not been tested on Tuesday and are awaiting the results,” Hawley said.
Jail staff members are working with the health district to conduct contact tracing for people recently released from the jail who may have been in contact with inmates who were positive for COVID-19.
“These individuals are encouraged to contact Okanogan County Public Health for further information,” Hawley said.
