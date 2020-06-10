OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Lech Radzimski today to the Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille County Superior Court.
He will fill a newly created seat that becomes effective June 11.
Radzimski has served as a court commissioner in the tri-county Superior Court since September 2019. In that role, he presides over civil commitments, ex parte dockets and juvenile court, plus other criminal, civil and family law matters. Before being appointed commissioner, Radzimski worked as a deputy prosecutor in the Stevens County Prosecutor’s Office for 10 years, eventually becoming the office’s chief criminal deputy prosecutor.
In the tri-county community, Radzimski volunteers as a firefighter with the Colville Fire Department, an organization with which he has been involved since 2017. In recent years, he has also been involved with the Colville Rotary Club and Colville Civil Service Commission.
“Lech has established roots in the tri-county judicial district, where he has lived and worked for over a decade,” Inslee said. “Not only does he have credibility as a leader in the community, but he also has extensive jury trial and judicial experience that will allow him to flourish from day one.”
Radzimski earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.
