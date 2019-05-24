OLYMPIA – Part of Ferry County is included in a drought emergency area declared last week by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The Kettle River watershed was among two dozen basins added to the emergency drought declaration. The Okanogan, Methow and upper Yakima basins were included in Inslee’s initial declaration April 4.
Inslee cited poor water supply conditions around the state, and warmer and drier weather predictions through the summer.
Snowpack conditions are less than 50 percent of average for this time of year statewide, said the state Department of Ecology.
Warmer, drier weather is expected to cause the already diminished snowpack to melt more quickly, reducing water availability this summer when it is needed most for farms, communities and fish. Despite the past week’s rain, rainfall totals for the state remain below normal.
Besides the Kettle watershed, others added to the emergency drought declaration are Chelan, Colville, Cowlitz, Deschutes, Elwha-Dungeness, Entiat, Grays-Elochoman, Kennedy-Goldsborough, lower Chehalis, lower Skagit-Samish, lower Yakima, Lyre-Hoko, Naches, Nooksack, Queets-Quinault, Quilcene-Snow, Skokomish-Dosewallips, Soleduc, Stillaguamish, upper Chehalis, upper Skagit, Wenatchee and Willapa.
“The emergency declaration allows us to expedite emergency water right permitting and make funds available to government entities to address hardships caused by drought conditions,” said Ecology Director Maia Bellon.
The 2019 Legislature appropriated $2 million for drought response. Bellon’s department anticipates funding for public agencies for drought response will be available in early June.
More information is available ecology.wa.gov/drought. Drought-related conditions can be reported to the National Drought Mitigation Center.
