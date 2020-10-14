OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has extended a proclamation that provides cash assistance to families and individuals impacted by wildfires.
The assistance is provided through the Department of Social and Health Services disaster cash assistance program. The new proclamation extends assistance to Nov. 9.
More information is at https://medium.com/@DSHSWA/wildfire-disaster-cash-assistance-876d5f1f99d2.
