Olympia-grown Honeycrisps found to host apple maggots
BRIDGEPORT – Gov. Jay Inslee’s gift of apple maggot-infested Honeycrisp apples to fire-impacted areas of eastern Washington has growers and community members upset and crying foul.
Inslee said he and his wife, Trudi, picked the apples from trees at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia. They were transported out of Thurston County, part of the state’s apple maggot quarantine area, into eastern Washington when Inslee visited fire areas the weekend of Sept. 11-12.
Most of eastern Washington is not under quarantine. Exceptions are the Methow Valley from Gold Creek northward, part of Chelan County from the Blewett Pass turnoff on Highway 2 westward, the upper Yakima Valley and Spokane County.
“Last week Trudi and I wanted to express comfort for the communities suffering from devastating fires,” Inslee said. “When I visited some of these areas, I took some apples we picked from our tree in Olympia. We regret this mistake.
“This a good reminder of the importance of awareness around apple quarantine. We appreciate the Washington state Department of Agriculture’s efforts to help recover these apples and we are assisting to help make that happen.”
Aside from some people in Bridgeport expressing dismay over Inslee bringing apples to an apple-growing region, the fruit, when cut open, revealed the apple maggots.
Dan McCarthy, Okanogan County Horticultural, Pest and Disease Control Board agent, said he is baffled as to why Inslee would bring infested fruit into a “highly important commercial tree fruit-growing community” in violation of state law.
“Apple maggot is a serious pest of concern to the apple industry due to phytosanitary restrictions in the all-important export markets around the world,” said McCarthy. “I would have to dismiss the idea that he intentionally brought infested fruit to Okanogan and Douglas counties, so it would have to be through his and his staff’s ignorance or he is dismissive of the economic value of the tree fruit industry in eastern Washington. In either case, it is unacceptable.”
Inslee said he was thinking about people who lost their homes “and we went too fast.”
He said he and his wife would make donations to food banks in the affected areas.
Some of the apples were left at an Omak retirement home and in Whitman County’s Malden, which had some 80 percent of its buildings destroyed by fire about the same time the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires were raging across Okanogan and Douglas counties.
“Apple maggots are an incredibly serious pest and could have dire consequences for the orchardists of Douglas County if we are unable to find the infected apples and mitigate the effects immediately,” said the Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease Control Board.
“Douglas County orchardists, regulators and processors have worked tirelessly to ensure that our area stays free of apple maggots and this event could have serious implications for the region,” said the board. “It is of the utmost importance these apples are safely disposed of immediately.”
The state Department of Agriculture works hard to enforce the quarantine, said Tim Kovis, spokesman for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
“Sadly, this incident shows how a lot of people don’t know about the quarantine or forget why it is important to ensure home-grown fruit from a quarantine area does not enter a production area,” he said. “This can result in serious adverse economic impact and potential disruption to export markets.”
The maggot also can infest pears, plums and other members of the rose family.
“Fruit infested with apple maggot is unfit for human consumption, affecting marketing yields and, ultimately profits,” according to a research report by Washington State University scientists.
“We are desperately seeking help of all Bridgeport and Douglas County residents or anyone who may have any information to help us locate the apples that were brought to Bridgeport,” said the Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease Control Board.
The board said there is reason to believe the Bridgeport apples may have been dumped in a local orchard or transported with other, non-contaminated apples from the area.
Late last week, Will Carpenter of the Chelan-Douglas board said most of the tainted apples had been located.
“There has never been an apple maggot found in a commercial orchard in Washington state, but it is a substantial threat to the industry,” said McCarthy.
Apple maggot evolved from the native host hawthorn to domesticated apple species in the northeastern United States about 150 years ago and is believed to have been accidentally spread to the western states.
The adult fly lays eggs inside the fruit, then the larvae consume the fruit, causing it to bruise, decay and often drop before ripening. The insect overwinters as a pupa in the soil.
People who received fruit brought to the area by Inslee are asked to place it in a plastic zipper-top bag and seal it, then call one of the best boards to pick it up for proper disposal, McCarthy said.
Contacts for turning in the apples are McCarthy, 509-322-1286, or Carpenter with the Chelan-Douglas board, 509-393-0975, 509-667-6677 or will.carpenter@co.chelan.wa.us.
