OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Robert W. Grim to the Okanogan County Superior Court bench.
He will succeed Christopher Culp, who plans to retire March 31.
Grim is a partner of Kuehler and Grim, a Winthrop law firm he co-founded in June 2021, and a former Okanogan County District Court judge.
At Kuehler and Grim, practices real estate, business, civil litigation and family law. He served on the District Court bench from 2015 to 2021. He previously worked as a criminal defense attorney with Kottkamp and Yedinak, PLLC, Wenatchee.
Grim earned his bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and a law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.
“Robert has deep roots in Okanogan County," said Inslee. "He has also demonstrated a sound judicial temperament and fitness for the bench over his years in District Court. I expect that he will call on this judicial experience to smoothly transition to the Superior Court bench.”
