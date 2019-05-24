WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two U.S. representatives’ plea to Gov. Jay Inslee to nix a state-funded study on breaching federally owned Snake River dams was all for nought.
Inslee signed the operating, capital and transportation budgets May 21.
U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, asked Inslee to exercise the line item veto and kill the $750,000 federal dam breaching study.
“This study is a waste of state taxpayer dollars,” said the two in a joint statement issued May 20. “We stand with the people of central and eastern Washington who rely on the Snake River dams in calling for Gov. Inslee to veto the $750,000 line item in the capital budget.
“Instead of studying the removal of our federal dams, these state dollars could have been used to fund salmon recovery programs that directly aid endangered salmon species,” said Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers. “Our dams provide essential benefits to our way of life in the Pacific Northwest – from powering nearly two million homes with clean and affordable energy to providing market access for our region’s farmers and producers.
“As the federal government continues to conduct a comprehensive environmental analysis of the river power system, we will continue to defend the dams from these misguided, state-led breaching efforts.”
State Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, also condemned the study.
“The sediment (accumulated behind the dams) would ruin the salmon runs” that state and federal officials have worked so hard to save, she said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is among a group of senators urging President Donald Trump to drop a proposal to sell assets of the Bonneville Power Administration and other federal power administrations.
On May 10, 2019, 33 organizations sent a letter to Inslee urging him to remove the $750,000 in funding in in the operating budget for a study of breaching the lower Snake River dams. Additionally, the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and the International Union of Operating Engineers each wrote letters asking Inslee to veto the study.
In December 2018, Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers issued a joint statement opposing Inslee’s proposed study.
Public support for the Snake River dams has pointed to the essential clean energy, transportation and flood control benefits the dams provide the Pacific Northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.