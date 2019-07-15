PATEROS - Gov. Jay Inslee, also a candidate for president, plans to visit the Methow Valley and Pateros on Friday, July 19.
According to the governor’s office, he will attend an outdoor recreation meeting with Methow Trails and Winthrop town officials at 10:45 a.m. at the Winthrop Ice and Sports Rink, 208 White Ave.
A 1:20 p.m. meeting is planned with Twisp town leaders.
He will visit TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St., at 2 p.m.
Inslee will wrap up his visit at 4 p.m. at Pateros City Hall, 113 Lakeshore Drive, for a “reflection tour” to mark the five-year anniversary of the Carlton Complex fire.
The 256,108-acre fire burned into Pateros July 17, 2014, destroying homes and damaging infrastructure and the school.
