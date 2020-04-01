OLYMPIA – A bill to stiffen training requirements for jail guards in Washington has been signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
House Bill 2499 would cost counties more money, but ultimately would be good for the profession and prisoners, say Okanogan and Ferry counties’ sheriffs.
Sponsor Rep. Sherry Appleton, D-23rd District, said she introduced the bill when she discovered that local corrections officers were placed on the job after undergoing a minimal training compared to their counterparts in state prisons.
“Jail guards in our counties and cities have difficult and important jobs, yet they don’t get the training they need,” said Appleton. “They carry guns in situations that are frequently adversarial, and that’s a dangerous scenario no matter how highly trained they are.
The measure takes effect June 10.
Prison guards, like peace officers and other public safety professionals, are certified after a rigorous, 10-week training course provided by the state Criminal Justice Training Commission, Appleton said. Jail guards have no certification program and begin their duties after four weeks of training.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the county would incur more wages, travel and training expenses with the proposed 10-week training program compared to the current academy.
“The hope is the additional training will provide the corrections deputies with more skills in order to have them better prepared to perform the duties required of the job,” he said.
“While there may not be a mandate per se, it would be ill-advised for any jail to skip this or other available training opportunities,” said Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber, who said he’s not sure he agrees with how the bill is framed.
“I support any effort to create a certification for corrections officers which is recognized and mandated by the state,” he said. “In an era when so many agencies contract for space with other agencies, it’s very important to know that there is a universal standard of competence and care for inmates by staff regardless of where they are housed.”
Hawley agreed that development of career certification is a positive portion of the proposal.
“This is on track with the current peace officer certification, which will require specific trainings to occur at a minimum number of hours,” he said. “Each corrections deputy would be required to maintain annual training in order to remain certified.”
A process would be created to de-certify someone for certain misconduct or failing to meet training requirements.
“This would prevent Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office from hiring a corrections deputy who may have left in lieu of termination from another agency,” Hawley said. “This certification or de-certification process is in line with the current methods for handling and maintaining our deputies’ peace officer certification, so we are already familiar with this process.”
Under the measure, pre-employment background investigations, including psychological and polygraph examinations, would be required.
“This is not a change for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office as it is a best practice to conduct a thorough background investigation prior to employment on each of our candidates,” Hawley said. “This has been the practice of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office for many years.”
