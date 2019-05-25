OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered the state Department of Transportation to begin the immediate ramp-up of culvert repairs around the state.
He called the work an urgent and crucial priority for improving fish passage and salmon recovery.
Culverts are pipes that allow streams or water to flow under or across a roadway or railroad. State officials estimate there are approximately 2,000 culverts statewide, but nearly half of them are too small or too damaged to be useful, and they actually impede the ability of salmon and other fish to reach their spawning grounds.
In 2001, the U.S. government sued Washington state on behalf of 21 Northwest tribes, saying the state is depriving tribes of their fishing rights by failing to ensure adequate fish passage.
A U.S. District Court ruled in favor of the tribes in 2013 and ordered the state to replace those 1,000 culverts, and set a deadline of 2030 for about 490 of the highest-priority barriers. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld that decision last year.
The Department of Transportation estimates it will cost about $3.7 billion to meet the court’s order.
Inslee proposed a plan in December that established a dedicated funding source to provide $275 million in the 2019-21 biennium and $700 million per biennium starting in 2021. The funding would allow the department to double its current pace of culvert repairs.
In addition to meeting the court’s order, the culvert repairs are part of the governor’s plan to increase Chinook salmon prey for southern resident orcas.
Legislators decreased funding for culverts from $108.5 million in 2017-19 to $100 million in 2019-21.
As he completed signing the new 2019-21 state transportation budget May 21, Inslee voiced frustration with legislators.
“The legislature this year made commendable progress on an incredible number of issues, from climate to education,” Inslee said. “But their inability to address the billions of dollars needed to fund necessary culvert repairs around the state is unacceptable.
“This is a matter of urgency. And not just because the courts have told us so. The fate of our salmon is intrinsically tied to our tribes, our orca, our economy and our very identity.”
He ordered the department to increase culvert replacement.
“I am using budget flexibility provided by the Legislature to increase culvert repair spending to $275 million in the next biennium,” he said, but added the problem will not be solved.
