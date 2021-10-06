WINTHROP — Gov. Jay Inslee traveled to the Methow Valley on Sept. 29 to meet with community members and officials to discuss climate change-related fires and wildfire smoke conditions in the area.
Inslee’s day started in Spokane at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and the Historic Davenport Hotel before he traveled to Okanogan County.
Inslee then met with Methow Valley officials before joining two roundtables, the first on Career Connect and the second on wildfire smoke impacts.
The Sun Mountain Lodge was Inslee’s last stop of the day. He had a tour of the lodge and discussed the damage and subsequent repairs and renovations following the Cedar Creek Fire.
The lightning-caused blaze began July 8 and was 87 percent contained as of Sept. 13, the most recent update date.
Inslee told press at the lodge that he was happy with the meetings and discussions he had with officials throughout the day, optimistic that the Methow Valley has a bright future ahead.
Inslee also thanked firefighters, managers and other groups/crews who assisted with saving the lodge and nearby homes in the valley.
“We’re going to have to up our game,” Inslee said on the future of wildfire management. “In preventative measures on forest management issues, firefighting resources issues, and fighting climate change at the source, and we’re doing all three of those things because of the resilience of the community and the fact that it’s pulling together.
“It’s a daunting challenge that will be with us for years to come, but we have the seeds for success,” he said.
