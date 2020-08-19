BREWSTER – Gov. Jay Inslee met Thursday morning, Aug. 13, with government, community and agricultural leaders in Brewster to talk about Okanogan County’s high COVID-19 infection rate and what can be done to curb it.
Inslee, during an early afternoon press conference that day in Olympia after returning from Brewster, said he met with county health officials, mayors, state 12th District Reps. Keith Goehner and Mike Steele, Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, farmworker advocates and agricultural leaders, including Gebbers Farms President Cass Gebbers.
The governor called the meeting, at Brewster High School, productive and insightful, with plenty of ideas aired for more comprehensive testing for COVID-19, more access to health care for farmworkers and more acceptance of testing.
Later that day, he issued proclamation giving parameters for a new COVID-19 food production paid leave program and announced an immigrant relief fund to help people unable to access federal stimulus programs.
The paid leave program provides $3 million to support workers in the food production industry who are unable to obtain leave through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Such workers often are ineligible for other forms of paid leave, even when exposed to COVID-19, he said.
“We must support every family affected by the virus, especially those who lack the necessary means to quarantine or isolate and prevent further spread,” he said in making the proclamation.
He also announced a $40 million immigrant relief fund to assist state residents who are unable to access federal stimulus programs because of their immigration status.
“We have to ensure that no one in our state is left behind as we fight this pandemic,” he said. “COVID-19 doesn’t care what your immigration status is.”
A yet-to-be-named non-profit group will administer the fund.
His office noted he has worked to provide agricultural workers with personal protective equipment and other supplies, including face coverings and hand sanitizer.
During his press briefing, Inslee pointed to successes of masking initiatives, but said he hopes to see more people wear masks to help curb spread of novel coronavirus.
“It’s not a high enough percentage to take care of” the problem, he said.
An informal, observational survey by Okanogan County Public Health of people wearing masks in local businesses showed a 78 percent compliance rate with the state’s mask order. Some 418 people were observed, said Lauri Jones, the agency’s community health director.
“We’re hoping people to the right thing” and wear masks if they want their kids in school and economies thriving, she said.
Overall, the state has not yet seen a high enough percentage to take care of curbing the virus’ spread, Inslee said.
Those at the Brewster meeting talked about people they know who have been sickened and died of the virus, and the impact the disease has had, the governor said.
A lot of transmission seems to be coming from social settings where people aren’t wearing masks, so Inslee urged people to mask up and keep physical distances.
“There are way too many parties and big get-togethers,” he said. “I think a lot of transmission is at parties, even those outdoors.”
Earlier this month, Okanogan County Public Health was faced with trying to do contact tracing on about 150 people who attended a campout in the Methow Valley after someone in attendance tested positive for COVID-19. And in Kittitas County, more than 100 people at an outdoor wedding were believed to have been exposed after someone at the event was sickened.
Inslee sent the National Guard to Okanogan County last week and into this week to do mobile testing.
Some on-site test evaluations were done, while others were sent to a lab in Seattle, Jones said.
“We need cooperation from people to take the tests,” Inslee said. “Everyone needs to pitch in” to curb spread of the virus.
The free National Guard-assisted testing was offered Aug. 13-14 in Omak, Aug. 15 in Brewster and Aug. 16 in Winthrop. About 826 people were tested.
Another testing session was Aug. 18 in Pateros, after The Chronicle’s deadline.
“This is the first time we’ve offered voluntary, free testing for everyone, whether they have symptoms or not,” Jones said.
Until the round of free tests, the only place in the county that was widely test was Brewster, she said, adding that the more people who are tested, the higher the likelihood that the county’s incidence rate will go down.
As of Aug. 17, for data current through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 16, the Okanogan County two-week incidence rate (number of cases per 100,000 population over 14 days) was 353.4, down from more than 900 a couple weeks ago, according to health district figures There were 19 new cases reported Aug. 13, three on Aug. 14, 17 on Aug. 15 and two on Aug. 16, for a total of 924 positive cases and nine deaths since the pandemic started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.