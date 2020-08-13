BREWSTER – Gov. Jay Inslee met Thursday morning, Aug. 13, with government, community and agricultural leaders in Brewster to talk about Okanogan County’s high COVID-19 infection rate and what can be done to curb it.
Inslee, during an early afternoon press conference from Olympia after returning from Brewster, said he met with county health officials, mayors, state 12th District Reps. Keith Goehner and Mike Steele, Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, farmworker advocates and agricultural leaders, including Gebbers Farms President Cass Gebbers.
The governor called the meeting, at Brewster High School, productive and insightful, with plenty of ideas aired for more comprehensive testing for COVID-19, more access to health care and more acceptance of testing.
He pointed to successes of masking initiatives, but said he hopes to see more people wear masks to help curb spread of novel coronavirus.
“It’s not a high enough percentage to take care of” the problem, he said.
He said people at the meetings talked about people they know who have been sickened and died of the virus, and the impact the disease has had.
A lot of transmission seems to be coming from social settings where people aren’t wearing masks, so Inslee urged people to mask up and keep physical distances.
He has sent the National Guard to Okanogan County to do mobile testing. Some on-site evaluations are being done, while other tests are being sent out.
“We need cooperation from people to take the tests,” he said, citing Okanogan County’s positive rate of 493 per 100,000 population.
Inslee said “everyone needs to pitch in” to curb spread of the virus.
Free testing was offered Aug. 13 in Omak. Remaining free testing dates and locations are:
-Aug. 14, 2-7 p.m., LifeLine Ambulance, 912 Koala Ave., Omak.
-Aug. 15, 7 a.m. to noon, Brewster High School, 502 S. Seventh St.
-Aug. 16, 1-6 p.m. Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20.
-Aug. 18, 2-7 p.m. Pateros-Brewster Resource Center, 169 Pateros Mall, Suite A.
