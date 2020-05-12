OLYMPIA – Candidates for public office won’t have to file a signature petition to file for office if they can’t afford the regular filing fee.
Under a gubernatorial proclamation, the statutory requirement for a filing petition is waived and suspended for this fall’s election.
Candidates who can’t afford the usual fee of 1 percent of a position’s annual salary usually have to gather signatures on a petition in order to file. Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation suspends the petition requirement.
“During the COVID-19 emergency, signature gathering runs contrary to recommended public health practices, so candidates for public office may now submit a filing fee petition without collecting those signatures,” said the governor’s office.
Filing for a variety of county, state and federal offices is underway this week.
