OLYMPIA - A bill to provide financial relief for people struggling with the cost of insulin was signed recently by Gov. Jay Inslee.
House Bill 2662 was sponsored by 7th District Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic.
The bill also creates a task force to determine why the price of insulin has risen nearly 500 percent in the last decade.
“Especially now, with so many families struggling to make ends meet under the governor's stay home, stay healthy orders, families need financial relief wherever they can find it,” said Maycumber, whose son has diabetes. “With this legislation, families and individuals who depend on insulin to survive will pay no more than $100 for a 30-day supply.
“This bill allows patients to keep more of their money and provides some measure of certainty about the cost of insulin.”
The price cap will be in effect for two years while the Total Cost of Insulin Work Group is formed, meets and reports back to the Legislature its findings.
