OLYMPIA - Legislation in the state House of Representatives would put a temporary price cap on insulin medication while creating a comprehensive work group to figure out a long-term solution.
State Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, and prime sponsor of the bill, said individuals who require insulin don’t have a choice.
“It is a life-and-death drug,” said Maycumber. “There are no other options for those with certain types of diabetes. With the continual price increases it's not uncommon for families to spend over a thousand dollars per month just to keep their loved ones alive.”
Maycumber, who has personal experience purchasing and budgeting for her own child’s insulin needs, said she has heard from families in her district and around the state who fear financial ruin while spending exorbitant amounts of money on the drug.
“We’ve seen the price of insulin in our country increase by more than 500 percent over the last decade or so,” said Maycumber. “Yet other countries are not seeing the same increase. It’s time we look into this and make sure Washington patients aren’t subsidizing drug costs for other countries.”
House Bill 2662 would create the Total Cost of Insulin Work Group comprised of members from health insurance companies, pharmacies, state employees, agency officials and the state Attorney General's Office.
The work group would have to submit its finding to the governor and Legislature by Dec. 1, 2020.
“A health plan issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2021, that provides coverage for prescription insulin drugs must cap co-payments, deductibles, or other forms of cost sharing for the drug at an amount not to exceed $100 per 30-day supply,” according to the proposal.
“We’ve got to have a long-term understanding and solution to this critical issue,” said Maycumber, who serves on the House Health Care and Wellness Committee. “My proposal is a recognition of how important, yet costly, this drug is for individuals and families around the state.
“But until we know more about why prices have increased and what we can do in the long term to bring them back down to the realities of an average family budget, we need to put a temporary price cap in place. Our families need some relief. They shouldn’t have to choose between financial ruin and keeping their loved ones alive.”
Maycumber’ said her bill has 30 co-sponsors and broad bipartisan support.
