County buys additional software, backup system
OKANOGAN – A cyberattack against Okanogan County earlier this year disrupted computer and phone systems, but the cost of fixing the problem was borne by insurance.
“There was no cost to the county directly in relation to the cyberattack,” said county Risk Manager Tanya Everett. “We have an insurance policy with our risk pool specific to cyber coverage with a zero-dollar deductible.”
A team of information technology specialists assisted the county’s central services (computer) team, she said. The specialists were well-versed in cyberattacks.
“We have learned a great deal since the incident and have taken steps that did cost, in order to be more proactive and, unfortunately, up with the times,” said Everett.
SentinelOne protection software was purchased by Central Services Director Karen Beatty and runs on county networks and systems around the clock. Beatty also purchased equipment that provides the capability of keeping system backups offline, said Everett.
Beatty said the SentinelOne service costs $60,674.35 for three years of around-the-clock coverage. The offline backup server and data storage cost $12,998.31, including tax.
“We chose SentinelOne because it is a trusted leader in cyber security,” she said. “It goes beyond traditional anti-virus with the ability to prevent, detect and respond to threats in real time.”
The cyberattack was discovered Saturday, Jan. 16. County residents were notified Jan. 18 by Okanogan County Emergency Services.
“Nobody is using a computer unless it is offline,” said Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall at the time. “All the computers are shut off.”
Phones, which run on a voice over Internet protocol system, also were down.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, access to the courthouse was limited.
With computers, email and phones down, digital work largely “ground to a halt,” Goodall said, adding that employees took the opportunity to catch up on paperwork, filing and so on.
Elections and license renewal systems were not affected since they run through state computer systems. Payroll for county employees was processed on time. Emergency 911 service was not affected; special, non-emergency lines were dedicated for non-emergency sheriff’s office calls.
