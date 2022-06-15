Interim CEO named to succeed Fisher The Chronicle Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mid-Valley Hospital Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OMAK – An interim CEO has been named to succeed Alan Fisher, who retired May 27.Winnie Adams, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, will lead the hospital until a permanent CEO is named.Fisher moved to the Midwest to be closer to family, said hospital officials.We did not communicate his departure (retirement) because he preferred it that way.A meet-and-greet session with Adams is planned for 3-4:30 p.m. June 22 in conference room G of the Mid-Valley Family Medical Building. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alan Fisher Ceo Hospital Official Winnie Adams Departure Session × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Join our team at CWU's Educational Opportunity Center! Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS 4th GRADE TEACHER ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE CITY OF OMAK BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT Latest News Burn ban imposed in Okanogan County Wildfires: Time to prepare for the hazard Pride in the Park event OK’d Case sent back for retrial Volunteers, donors honored by mayor Interim CEO named to succeed Fisher Workshop set for Methow management plan Okanogan changes fireworks ordinance Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFlooding hits Bonaparte Lake areaAgencies scolded by state auditorBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondRain brings flood risk to areas of Washington and Idaho panhandleCAROL THORNTONROGER BALLARDIVAN DERWOOD MOORETRACY WILSON MURRYLoomis man arrested, charged with assaultBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pond Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
