mvh

Mid-Valley Hospital

OMAK – An interim CEO has been named to succeed Alan Fisher, who retired May 27.

Winnie Adams, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, will lead the hospital until a permanent CEO is named.

Fisher moved to the Midwest to be closer to family, said hospital officials.

We did not communicate his departure (retirement) because he preferred it that way.

A meet-and-greet session with Adams is planned for 3-4:30 p.m. June 22 in conference room G of the Mid-Valley Family Medical Building.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.