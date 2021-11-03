OMAK – The state Department of Agriculture is asking people to keep a watch for spotted lanternfly after the destructive pest reportedly was seen in the Omak area.
Spotted lanternfly, Lycorma delicatula, is a native of Asia and attacks primarily grapes, but also has been sighted in other crops such as hops, apples, peaches and other fruit trees. If it were to become established in Washington, spotted lanternfly could threaten many crops and result in costly quarantines and increased pesticide use to manage the pest, said department officials.
The Washington Invasive Species Council recently received a report of a possible sighting of the pest in the Omak area and informed the state and U.S. departments of agriculture. The possible sighting included a photograph and also mentioned seeing five live specimens.
Despite a search of the area, state entomologists were unable to confirm the report. The agriculture department is asking the public, especially people in Okanogan County, to examine their trees and other outdoor surfaces for spotted lanternfly adults and egg masses.
Spotted lanternflies are about an inch long with black spots on light brown or gray wings. Their hind wings have a red and black pattern.
“Our search revealed abundant host material in the area,” said Sven Spichiger, the department’s managing entomologist. “For the next several weeks, we ask people to look for both adults and egg masses. If they think they found any suspected life stage of the pest, they should report it.”
The unconfirmed report comes during a month when the department, invasive species council and other state agencies have been requesting that the public report tree-of-heaven locations as part of an effort to locate and remove the preferred host of the spotted lanternfly.
Tree-of heaven can grow up to 60 feet tall, loses its leaves in the winter and smells like rancid peanut butter or popcorn.
Spotted lanternflies are not known to be in the state. They pose no direct health to human or animal health.
Although the unconfirmed report does not indicate that spotted lanternflies exist in Washington, the department plans to survey the area for the pest in 2022.
When reporting possible sightings, people should include a photograph, date and location of the sighting, and collect the specimens. Reports can be made using the invasive species council’s online reporting form or mobile app, or by emailing the ag department at pestprogram@agr.wa.gov or calling 800-443-6684. After reporting, suspect specimens and egg masses can be taken to Washington State University Extension offices.
Spotted lanternfly first arrived in the U.S. in 2014 in Pennsylvania. Since then, it has been spreading through several eastern states while popping up in other places throughout the country.
