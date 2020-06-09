OLYMPIA – The state Department of Agriculture has begun its annual hunt for pests that threaten the state’s environment and agriculture industry.
Thousands of traps will be set statewide to monitor for the introduction or spread of more than 120 invasive pests and diseases, including gypsy moth, Asian giant hornet, apple maggot and Japanese beetle.
State law gives the department authority to trap for invasive pests on private property. In the past, trappers would attempt to obtain permission from property owners before hanging traps but this year, because of COVID-19 concerns, the department has a “no knock” policy, and trappers will place traps without first contacting homeowners.
The change is to protect both the community and department employees, said an announcement.
Trappers are identifiable by the safety vests they wear bearing “WSDA” on the back. Those who want a trap removed from their property before the end of the trapping season may call 800-443-6684.
For the first time in agency history, traps will be set for Asian giant hornets after the department confirmed the first-ever sightings of the pest in the United States last December. Another hornet was found dead in April near Custer.
The hornets pose a threat to honey bees and other insects. While they are not generally aggressive toward humans, they can deliver a dangerous sting if they feel threatened, said the department.
The agency will continue its decades-long survey for gypsy moths, with trappers placing approximately 20,000 gypsy moth traps statewide this summer.
Gypsy moths pose a significant risk to agriculture and also threaten Washington’s forests, parks and cityscapes. They eat more than 500 kinds of trees and shrubs, and have been known to defoliate entire forests.
