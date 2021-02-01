OLYMPIA - An updated statewide strategy to prevent invading plants and animals from taking hold in the state’s forests, waters and farms has been approved by the Washington Invasive Species Council.
The strategy calls for a broad range of actions focusing on preventing new species from establishing in the state, educating the public and rapidly deploying when species are found to prevent their spread.
The five-year strategy may be viewed at InvasiveSpecies.wa.gov.
“We know how to stop invasive species,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “However, to do so will take all of us working together. Everyone has a role to play, from hikers and anglers, farmers and ranchers to agency officials and decision makers.”
More than 200 invasive species are known to be present in Washington. The state’s economy, recreation, values, culture and native species are threatened by the damaging plants and animals. Scientists estimate that $1.2 billion annually is at risk if there is no prevention or management of invasive species.
“Of all potentially impacted sectors, hydroelectric dams and irrigation infrastructure are most at risk,” said Shaun Seaman, a member of the council who represents Chelan County Public Utility District. “If an invasive species such as quagga or zebra mussels establish in Washington’s waters, it could cost $100 million a year or more to protect our state’s abundant source of renewable energy and keep water flowing to our agricultural lands.
“This does not include potentially irrevocable impacts to listed species, habitat and fish.”
Washington’s agricultural exports total more than $7 billion, recreational fishing generates an estimated $424 million and Washington’s national parks, forests, trails, wild and scenic rivers and wildlife refuges offer ample recreational activities that contribute $21.6 billion to the state’s economy annually.
“We are facing new threats to our forest and aquatic resources,” said Blain Reeves, council vice chair representing the state Department of Natural Resources. “Invasive species threaten trees and forest health, risking more than $200 million in revenue generated annually from state lands for trust beneficiaries, including public schools, state universities and correctional facilities.
“Invasive species also prey on native species such as salmon or crab. Additionally, they alter and destroy aquatic habitat that salmon, geoduck and other valuable resources depend on for survival.”
The state Legislature created the Washington Invasive Species Council in 2006 to reduce risks to Washington’s economy and environment. The council is a partnership of tribal, local, state and federal governments, plus private sector and non-governmental interests.
It provides policy-level direction, planning and coordination support to the various organizations managing invasive species prevention and response throughout Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.