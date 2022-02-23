Omak couple killed at their Chesaw property
CHESAW – Autopsies are planned this week for Dave and Geralyn Covey, an Omak couple who were reported missing last week and then whose bodies were found on their property off Nealey Road between Chesaw and Havillah.
Dave Covey, 80, and his wife, 66, left home Sunday, Feb. 13, to check on their property. They were reported missing Feb. 15 and their bodies were found the evening of Feb. 16.
Autopsies are planned this week – either today, Feb. 23, or tomorrow, Feb. 24 – in Snohomish County, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez. Dental records are being used to confirm the couple’s identities, while the autopsies are expected to determine cause of death.
He said dental records are needed because an attempt was made to hide evidence or hide their identities with fire.
“We are working with the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office to determine the manner of death through an autopsy,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The Washington State Patrol’s crime scene response team is assisting the sheriff’s office in collecting evidence, said Hawley. The patrol is part of a multi-agency investigation led by the sheriff’s office.
After the Coveys were reported missing, volunteers and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office personnel combed the Chesaw area looking for them. The search centered on their property.
Hawley said their pickup truck was located, along with one of their three dogs.
Dave Covey’s daughter, Debbie Springer, posted on social media that her dad and step-mother’s truck was first parked along Nealey Road at their property, but later moved Monday to Hungry Hollow Road.
Hawley said personnel from his office along with Okanogan County Search and Rescue volunteers used drones and side-by-side ATVs in the search. The area remains covered by heavy snow.
Twice while searching the area where the bodies were eventually found, deputies saw a man who both times ran from them, said Hawley.
At the time, the deputies did not have probable cause of a crime, so under current state law they were unable to detain him using reasonable suspicion to question or identify him, the sheriff said.
Personal property belonging to the Coveys, along with two of their dogs, were located in the nearby cabin from which the man ran, Hawley said.
An individual in images and videos being posted online by those not associated with the sheriff’s office is not a person of interest in the homicide investigation, Hawley said. The situation in which that man was involved has been reported to the sheriff’s office and is a separate investigation.
Springer said her dad and step-mother didn’t usually go to their property in winter other than to check on it. They had a fifth wheel trailer parked there, but it wasn’t suitable for wintertime use, she said.
“This is unbelievable,” she said Feb. 21. “You never think you will be connected with a homicide.”
Dave Covey was born in Omak and graduated from Omak High School in 1960. He worked for his father, Archie Covey, at Covey’s Repair, and for Emil Kruse, Silverwheel Freight, Buck Golm Ford, Hank and Earl’s Wrecking, and Okanogan County Public Works. He retired in 2006.
He also served in the Omak Fire Department.
He and Geralyn Covey, Omak, married in 1999. She worked for Hamilton Farm Equipment/Washington Tractor delivering parts to the south county, Bridgeport and Chelan areas.
Springer said she, too, worked for Hamilton/Washington Tractor and introduced Geralyn to her dad.
Hawley said anyone with information about Coveys’ deaths or the man spotted by deputies is asked to contact the sheriff’s office, 509-422-7200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.