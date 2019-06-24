MAZAMA – A federal investigation continues into the discovery June 17 of two suitcases full of methamphetamine in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near town.
Two suitcases containing 186 pounds of meth were located by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Gene Davis and his K-9 partner, Gunner.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said his office was asked by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to take a drug-sniffing dog to the area. The exact area of the search has not been made public.
The cross-border air smuggling investigation is ongoing, he said.
“Due to an ongoing investigation, we are not able to speak to the case,” said Tanya Roman, spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Oregon.
“The methamphetamine was located in a heavily brushy area in the national forest,” Hawley said. “The street value of the seized methamphetamine is estimated to be around $1 million.”
Hawley said he’s not sure how the federal agency knew to have the area searched by the drug dog. Agency personnel apparently had searched the area previously.
Hawley noted that his office has two K-9 teams, Davis and Gunner, and Sgt. Tait Everett with Havoc. Both dogs were purchased with funds raised by Okanogan County residents.
Davis and Gunner have worked together for six years.
