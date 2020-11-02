NIGHTHAWK — Ray and Pooty Dagnon are third-generation ranchers.
The Dagnon Ranch is the last one before the international border west of Oroville.
The couple said their goal is “to provide quality beef to our community and to leave a sustainable operation for our children to work if they choose to continue ranching.”
The Dagnons are dedicated to sustainable ranching practices. They work closely with the owners of the lands they graze – both public and private - to ensure the cattle do not negatively impact the land.
“Conservation to me means wise-use,” Ray Dagnon said. “It is not only the right thing to do for the soil, the wildlife, and the ecosystem, but it’s more productive in the long run.”
To accelerate their conservation goals, they have worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), receiving free technical and financial assistance.
Will Keller, retired range conservationist, walked the ranch with the Dagnons many times over the years, furthering their understanding of the ecology of the rangeland ecosystem that feeds their cattle and helping them plan the intensity, duration, and season when the cattle are on range to ensure both land and cattle thrive.
Recently, the Dagnons completed a project with financial assistance from NRCS’ Environmental Quality Incentives Program to replace two worn-out wheel lines with center pivot systems.
The irrigated ground is essential to the Dagnons’ operation – it grows the corn silage and alfalfa hay needed to get the cattle through the winter.
The new pivots save water by applying water evenly across the field. Because the pivots can be programmed, they run only for the needed hours of irrigation, where the hand lines would run in one place until there was time to manually advance them to the next set.
The pivots also support the Dagnons’ crop rotation system by increasing the acreage where corn silage can be grown. The old wheel lines were too low to the ground to accommodate corn, so the Dagnons were limited to growing alfalfa hay in those fields. This meant their other fields were dedicated to growing corn year after year. With the new pivots, they will be able to rotate crops between the fields, improving the soil health and reducing erosion on all fields.
“My advice to others who may want to do NRCS projects is to be patient and plan ahead,” Ray Dagnon said. “It may take a little longer to get the project done than you would like, but in the end it’s worth it and it will turn out better than you expected.
The projects that we have done with NRCS have not only improved conservation practices, but also reduced labor and enhanced production, making it a win-win for everyone.”
