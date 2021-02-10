WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taxpayers who receive Forms 1099-G for unemployment benefits they did not actually get because of identity theft are advised to contact their appropriate state agency for a corrected form.
The Internal Revenue Service said states issue Forms 1099-G to the taxpayer and to the IRS to report what taxable income, such as refunds or unemployment benefits, were issued by state agencies.
During 2020, millions of taxpayers were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through job loss or reduced work hours.
Some taxpayers who faced unemployment or reduced work hours applied for and received unemployment compensation from their state. Under federal law, unemployment benefits are taxable income, said the IRS.
But scammers also took advantage of the pandemic by filing fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation using stolen personal information of individuals who had not filed claims, the IRS said.
Okanogan County and northern Douglas County residents were among those who were victims of such scams.
Payments made as a result of the fraudulent claims went to the identity thieves, and the individuals whose names and personal information were taken did not receive any of the payments, the IRS said.
Taxpayers who receive an incorrect Form 1099-G for unemployment benefits they did not receive should contact the issuing state agency to request a revised Form 1099-G showing they did not receive these benefits.
The IRS said taxpayers who are unable to obtain a timely, corrected form from states should still file an accurate tax return, reporting only the income they received.
A corrected Form 1099-G showing zero unemployment benefits in cases of identity theft will help taxpayers avoid being hit with an unexpected federal tax bill for unreported income.
The IRS previously issued guidance requested by states on identity theft guidance regarding unemployment compensation reporting. No Forms 1099-G should be issued to those individuals the states have identified as ID theft victims, said the agency.
Taxpayers do not need to file a Form 14039, Identity Theft Affidavit, with the IRS regarding an incorrect Form 1099-G. The identity theft affidavit should be filed only if the taxpayer’s e-filed return is rejected because a return using the same Social Security number already has been filed.
An identity protection pin can be requested if a personal information has been stolen and the taxpayer wants to protect his or her identity when filing a federal tax return.
