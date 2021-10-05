SEATTLE - Farmers and ranchers who were forced to sell livestock because of drought may have an additional year to replace the livestock and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
To qualify for relief, farmers or ranchers must have sold livestock on account of drought conditions in an applicable region. For Washington, the program applies to Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Island, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whatcom, Whitman and Yakima counties.
Relief generally applies to capital gains realized by eligible farmers and ranchers on sales of livestock held for draft, dairy or breeding purposes. Sales of other livestock, such as those raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, or poultry, are not eligible, said the IRS.
The sales must be solely due to drought, causing an area to be designated as eligible for federal assistance. Livestock generally must be replaced within a four-year period, instead of the usual two-year period.
The IRS is authorized to further extend the replacement period if the drought continues.
Details can be found in Notice 2006-82, available on IRS.gov.
More information on reporting drought sales and other farm-related tax issues can be found in Publication 225, Farmer’s Tax Guide, available on IRS.gov.
