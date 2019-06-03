AZWELL – Gary R. Ivory will continue as general manager of Douglas County Public Utility District, the utility board decided May 28.
Commissioners met at the district’s Wells Hydroelectric Project.
Ivory has been general manager since July 2017.
Commissioners said it’s in the best interest of the district for him to continue as general manager.
“I really appreciate the commission's support and will continue to do my best to serve Douglas County PUD,” Ivory said.
In other business, the board:
-Awarded Journeyman Mechanic Richard Miller a 30-year service award.
-Awarded Maintenance Coordinator John Scheller a 20-year service award.
-Declared a Ford F250 truck as surplus and authorized its sale at public auction.
-Authorized a professional service agreement with Scada and Controls Engineering Inc. for software and hardware technical supplier for the Wells Hatchery supervisory control and data acquisition system.
-Approved a professional service agreement amendment for consulting engineering services at the Wells Hydroelectric Project with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The change will increase the maximum cost by $1.5 million to a total of $12.2 million and extend the termination date to Dec. 31, 2019.
The agreement is for on-call engineering. The scope of services varies from year-to-year depending on the district's needs for Wells Project operations.
-Authorized a professional service agreement amendment for the replacement of generator step-up transformers at the Wells Hydroelectric Project with Doble Engineering Group. The change extends the term to July 31, 2021.
-Approved a professional service agreement with the Colville Confederated Tribes for Wells Hydroelectric Project archaeological monitoring until May 30, 2020. The maximum cost is $108,157.
-Canceled the June 10 commission meeting because of commissioners’ travel schedules. The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. June 24 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
