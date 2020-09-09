OKANOGAN – Many changes have been made in the past six months to intake and housing procedures at the Okanogan County Jail in the face of COVID-19.
A prisoner contacted The Chronicle recently with concerns about the jail. The man, 57, was arrested April 22 and housed in the county jail by Douglas County on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle, and a state Department of Corrections warrant.
Douglas County contracts with Okanogan County to hold its prisoners.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said initial precautions began March 16 “when I instituted booking restrictions on what offenses would be accepted into the facility. I have continued to evaluate the need for these restrictions using the available COVID-19 information for Okanogan and Douglas counties.”
On the accepted-for-booking list were those accused of a felony with a public safety impact, and all domestic violence and driving under the influence arrests.
“There was also direction that any law enforcement (agency) could contact the jail for consideration on booking for criminal charges which fall outside of these restrictions,” he said.
Hawley said he worked with Superior and District courts on a procedure to handle those with arrest warrants, which fall outside of a public safety charge.
“We are still booking inmates into the Okanogan County Jail as we cannot just stop operating the jail and disregard the safety impact on the community,” he said. “We had over 150 inmates in the jail at the time these restrictions were put in place.”
As of Friday morning, there are 84 “and we have been around that number since March,” Hawley said. “This population is about half the jail’s capacity, making more space (to) allow for inmates have as much space as possible.”
Okanogan County Public Health and the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs helped the county develop an intake screening procedure for all who enter the jail. Screening consists of a questionnaire and a temperature check prior to entering the correctional facility.
The procedure applies to all staff, law enforcement, maintenance, contract workers and so on.
Okanogan County Department of Emergency Management assisted in obtaining masks to provide to inmates and they are expected to wear them when outside of their housing unit or attending court, Hawley said.
The department also provided personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies for use by corrections deputies.
“Supplies were hard to come by at first, but we began working on how best to keep inmates and staff safe even before the cases began to rise in Okanogan County,” the sheriff said. “This included purchasing disinfectant and PPE for use in the jail while emergency management was locating supplies.”
Isolation and quarantine housing units were set up to reduce the opportunity for exposure to the inmates who were in custody when new inmates arrived at the jail who do not pass the screening process. They are kept in that housing unit for a minimum of 72 hours with continual screening every 24 hours during the quarantine period.
“We also purchased equipment and disinfectant to clean the areas,” he said. “Inmates who passed the intake screening process are housed in a quarantine unit for 72 hours before going to a general population housing unit. All these measures were put in place to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spreading within the jail.”
The county has not had any cases where COVID-19 has been spread within the jail, he said. “We had a case where the arresting agency stayed with the inmate while they received medical care in the hospital until their isolation time had passed. The inmate was then accepted into the jail.”
Hawley said there are plans on how to deal with a positive case in the jail, should one arise. Those plans continue to be evaluated.
“This does include consulting with Okanogan County Public Health as well as the jail physician,” and include isolation of the inmate, using personal protective equipment and disinfecting the inmate’s housing unit.
“Throughout the past six months, the staff in the Okanogan County Jail has been very diligent in their efforts to provide a clean environment for inmates and staff while also providing for the public safety needs of the community to incarcerate those who create public safety issues in the community,” Hawley said.
“As this pandemic progresses, our corrections staff continues to work with Okanogan County Public Health for guidance on how to deal with the jail as well cases down to individual circumstances.”
