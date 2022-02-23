OKANOGAN – The state got dumped on by snow in the first part of January, but then had below-normal snowfall in later January and into February.
Snow accumulation statewide was 2oo percent – more or less – of normal, according to the Feb. 1 Washington Water Supply Outlook issued by the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service. That built the snowpack to 133 percent of the long-term median.
But during the second half of the month, zero to 50 percent of normal snowfall occurred.
In Okanogan County snow survey field measurements were near normal on Feb. 1, the Okanogan NCRS office reported.
Feb. 1 snow cover on upper Columbia basins was 96 percent of normal and January precipitation was 104 percent of normal, according to the report. Precipitation for the water year was 121 percent of normal.
Combined storage in the two Conconully reservoirs was 32 percent of normal, the report said.
Streamflow forecasts for April through September, as of Feb. 1 were 106 percent of median for the Similkameen River at Nighthawk, 91 percent for the Okanogan River near Tonasket, 90 percent for the Okanogan at Malott, 105 percent for the Columbia at Grand Coulee and 101 percent for the Methow near Pateros.
Snow course measurements include:
Jan. 26 measurements
Mutton Creek – Snow depth 29 inches, water content 8.5 inches, elevation 5,700 feet, 94 percent of 30-year average.
Rusty Creek – Snow depth 17 inches, water content 5.1 inches, elevation 4,000 feet, 106 percent of 30-year average.
Jan. 27 measurements
Cold Creek Strip – Snow depth 26 inches, water content 6.3 inches, elevation 6,070 feet, 102 percent of 30-year average.
Duncan Ridge - Elevation 5,420 feet; site not accessible.
Irene’s Camp (Long Swamp) - Snow depth 28 inches, water content 7.2 inches, elevation 5,465, 103 percent of 30-year average.
Toat’s Coulee Campground – Snow depth 15 inches, water content 3.2 inches, elevation 2,690 feet, 152 percent of 30-year average.
Jan. 28 measurements
Lost Lake – Snow depth 21 inches, water content 4.8 inches, elevation 4,075 feet, 96 percent of short-term average.
PettiJohn Creek – Snow depth 18 inches, water content 4.3 inches, elevation 4,310 feet, 90 percent of short-term average.
Bonaparte South – Snow depth 15 inches, water content 3.3 inches, elevation 4,740 feet, 80 percent of short-term average.
Jan. 31 measurements
Loup Loup Campground – Snow depth 19 inches, water content 4.5 inches, elevation 4,140 feet, 65 percent of 30-year averate.
Starvation Mountain – Snow depth 37 inches, water content 10.8 inches, elevation 6,760 feet, 89 percent of 30-year average.
Mazama – Snow depth 27 inches, water content 6.6 inches, elevation 2,180 feet, 92 percent of 30-year average.
SNO-TEL Jan. 26
Salmon Meadows – Elevation 4,460, not measured this month.
Muckamuck – Snow depth 18 inches, water content 4.2 inches, elevation 4,470 feet, new site.
