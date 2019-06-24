WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Trump administration has reversed its decision to close nine Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers (CCC) throughout the country - including the one in Curlew.
The proposal called for transferring the centers from the U.S. Forest Service to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The administration's reversal comes after pressure from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and other lawmakers from across the country.
"This is great news that the secretary (of agriculture) has relented. We need more workers in our forests, not fewer," said Cantwell, a senior member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers are located in numerous states across the country. People ages 16-24 are eligible to enroll in Job Corps for hands-on job training. Throughout the west, the centers offer critical wildfire and natural disaster response support, said Cantwell.
In addition, many businesses work with local Job Corps centers to meet their need for high-skilled labor.
Other centers in Washington are the Fort Simcoe Center on the Yakama Reservation and the Columbia Basin Job Corp Center in Moses Lake. The state’s three centers employ more than 130 staff. In 2018, the centers’ 658 students provided 119,539 hours of fire support.
