WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, are opposing a proposal to transfer Job Corps centers to the Department of Labor.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture proposed transferring operations of all of its Forest Service Job Corps civilian conservation centers, including the one in Curlew, to the labor department.
“This misguided decision is a betrayal of the administration’s commitment to bring prosperity to rural America and the rural communities of Washington state,” said a joint statement from Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers. “Job Corps civilian conservation centers provide young people with technical training and the opportunity to learn skills applicable throughout their lives, all while providing assistance in the regions that need it most.
“This decision will not make the government more efficient – it will only do damage to our rural communities and the national forests these students serve. We pledge to pursue every possible legislative effort to keep these centers open and operating.”
Job Corps centers help conserve, develop and manage public natural resources and public recreation areas and respond to natural disasters, including wildfires and hurricanes, said the two. The 25 centers operate in 17 national forests and grasslands across 16 states and train more than 4,000 young adults annually.
They provide critical capacity for the U.S. Forest Service to fulfill its mission while at the same time providing job training and economic opportunity in rural areas, they said.
Other Job Corps centers in Washington are Fort Simcoe in White Swan and Columbia Basin in Moses Lake.
