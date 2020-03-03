NESPELEM – A job and resource fair is planned March 24 at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Businesses and resources will be on hand, said an announcement from WorkSource, Colville Tribal Veterans Service and Colville Tribes Vocational Rehabilitation.
All job seekers are welcome, although priority of service will be for veterans. Those attending are advised to dress professionally, bring a resume and be prepared to interview.
Assistance with resumes is available from WorkSource, the TANF training center or Daryl Toulou at 509-634-2921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.