OLYMPIA – Initial unemployment claims continued to drop during the week of June 28 to July 4 statewide and in Okanogan County.
Ferry County saw an increase.
During the week there were 28,393 initial regular unemployment claims statewide, down 11 percent from the previous week, and 736,151 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories, up 5.7 percent from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
In Okanogan County, there were 115 initial claims filed from June 28 to July 4, down from 129 the previous week. Since unemployment jumped because of coronavirus-related closures, Okanogan County’s one-week high was 662 initial claims filed the week of March 29 to April 4.
Ferry County saw an increase, from 18 the week of June 21-27 to 19 the week of June 28 to July 4. Its pandemic-related high was 92 claims during the week of April 19-25.
Despite the statewide decrease in first-time claims, regular claims applications remain at unprecedented, elevated levels and are at 416 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications, said department officials.
Pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation initial claims and continued/ongoing claims all increased over the previous week.
Statewide, the department paid more than $470.9 million for 404,475 individual claims – a decrease of $33.9 million and 5,177 fewer individual claims compared to the prior week.
Since the week ending March 7, when COVID-19 job losses began, a total of 2,246,216 initial claims have been filed, a total of 1,247,284 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits, more than $7.2 billion in benefits gave been paid and 883,242 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid.
Even with claims dropping, the current “steady state” of initial claims is about 89 percent higher than the peak of the Great Recession, said Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine.
Statewide, industry sectors experiencing the highest number of initial claims during the week of June 28 to July 4 were:
-Accommodation and food services - 3,089 initial regular claims, down 544 (-15 percent) from previous week.
-Health care and social assistance - 3,085 initial regular claims, down 460 (-13 percent) from the previous week.
-Manufacturing: 2,622 regular initial claims, down 681 (-21 percent) from the previous week.
-Retail trade: 2,217 initial regular claims, down 540 (-20 percent) from previous week.
-Construction - 2,186 initial regular claims, down 446 (-17 percent) from the previous week.
The state said 49.9 percent (14,164) of the initial regular claims were filed by females while 49.7 percent (14,106) were filed by males.
Other statistics:
-27.5 percent (7,815) of initial regular claims were filed by the 25- to 34-year-old age group, followed by 21.6 percent (6,130) 35-44 years old and 17.0 percent (4,838) 45-54 years old.
-29.3 percent (8,311) of initial regular claims were filed by individuals with a high school diploma, included GED, followed by 23.4 percent (6,632) with some college and 16.5 percent (4,696) with a bachelor’s degree.
-60.9 percent (17,280) of initial regular claims were filed by Caucasians, followed by 7.7 percent (2,195) filed by Asians, 6.1 percent filed by Latino/Hispanics (1,735) and 6.0 percent filed by Black/African Americans (1,710).
-2.9 percent (824) of initial regular claims were from individuals identified as having a disability, including 1 percent (271) who identified themselves as disabled veterans.
-5.3 percent (1,509) of initial regular claims were filed by veterans, including 123 initial regular claims from individuals eligible for veterans benefits because of family relations with a veteran.
