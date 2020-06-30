OLYMPIA – Initial unemployment insurance claims filed in Okanogan County during the week of June 14-20 totaled 109, the same number as during the previous week.
State Employment Security Department officials announced new and ongoing jobless figures last week.
Ferry County saw 25 new unemployment claims during the week of June 14-20, up from 14 the previous week.
Statewide, there were 29,612 initial regular unemployment claims, up 2 percent from the previous week, and 718,615 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories, up from 3.3 percent the previous week.
“Initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 450 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications” for the same week, said department officials. “Both pandemic unemployment assistance and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation initial claims continued to decline (from) the previous week.”
During the week of June 14-20, the department paid more than $532.9 million for 410,836 individual claims, an increase of 78.2 million for 10,957 more individual claims from the previous week.
Since the week ending March 7, when COVID-19 job losses began:
-A total of 2,154,353 initial claims have been filed through regular and pandemic-related programs.
-A total of 1,119,821 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits.
-More than $6.5 million has been paid in benefits.
-For those who filed an initial claim, 875,979 have been paid.
During the week of June 14-20:
-50.3 percent of initial regular claims were filed by men and 49.3 percent by women.
-27.3 percent were filed by 25- to 34-year-old people, followed by 20.7 percent 35-44 years old and 16.3 percent 45-54 years old.
-30.5 percent of initial regular claims were filed by those with a high school diploma or GED, 24.1 percent with some college and 16.1 percent with a bachelor’s degree.
-60.2 percent were filed by Caucasians, 8.1 percent by Asians, 6.3 percent by Latino/Hispanics and 6 percent by Black/African Americans.
-2.8 percent were filed by disabled person, including 0.8 percent disabled veterans.
-5.2 percent were filed by veterans, including individuals eligible as veterans benefits because of family relations with a veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.