WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fish enhancement project on Johnson Creek, which flows into the Okanogan River in Riverside, has received federal funding.
The project is one of six in Washington state to receive a combined $2.71 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, said U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.
According to Murray’s office, Johnson Creek is an important tributary for overall fish recovery goals in the Okanogan Basin. It is identified as one of the few Okanogan River tributaries that provide cold water refuge for steelhead and Chinook salmon during the summer.
Other projects in Washington are along the Chehalis watershed, Wisen Creek, Anton and Cedar Creek, West Fork Grays River and South Fork Tieton River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.