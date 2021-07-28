WENATCHEE – Richard Johnson, retired superintendent of the Okanogan School District, has been appointed to the North Central Educational Service District board.
He succeeds Harlan Warner, Conconully, who resigned after 29 years on the board.
Johnson will represent District 1, which includes Okanogan, Omak, Oroville and Tonasket school districts.
He has more than 40 years of experience in elementary, secondary and post-secondary education in Idaho and Washington. In 2018, he retired from the Okanogan district after 30 years.
Johnson said he is excited to be part of a team that is responsible for guiding the lives of more than 40,000 students across the region.
“It is an exciting and demanding undertaking,” Johnson added. “I am ready to contribute to and work with the NCESD board members to help our region’s students become successful adults.”
Johnson received his bachelor of science in elementary education, master of arts in educational administration and doctorate of education in school administration with a minor in instruction and curriculum development.
After marrying his wife, Mary, in 1972 and moving to Okanogan in 1988, Johnson has seen both of his sons, Robert and Roy, graduate from Okanogan High School. Two of his six grandchildren attend Virginia Grainger Elementary School, Okanogan.
Johnson is a 30-year member of Okanogan Kiwanis Club and is the current president. He is a past president of the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce.
Johnson “is a trusted colleague and a civic leader with a high level of enthusiasm,” said Michelle Price, superintendent of the educational service district. “He inspires and supports others in a manner that is aligned with the mission of North Central Educational Service District. He is highly respected in the Okanogan Valley and will ensure that the needs of the school districts are supported.”
North Central ESD covers more than 12,600 square miles and provides services to schools in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties, serving more than 42,000 students.
Other board members are Michael Musick, District 2; Ed Daling, District 3; Larry MacGuffie, District 4; Mary Kunkle, District 5; Marcia Henkle, District 6, and Susan Albert, District 7.
