NESPELEM – Andy Joseph Jr. was elected chairman of the Colville Business Council during the body’s annual swearing-in and reorganization meeting July 8.
Council met in the Lucy F. Covington Government Center to swear in seven people elected to council positions in the June 19 general election.
Joseph, who represents the Nespelem District, succeeds Rodney Cawston, who lost his bid for re-election to his Nespelem District council seat. Cawston and Inchelium District Councilman Joel Boyd, who also left the council July 8, did not attend.
“I will do my best to keep our tribe and our government moving in a good direction,” said Joseph. “I have some very big shoes to fill. I believe our past chair did a pretty good job keeping us above water through some tough times.”
BIA Superintendent Debra Wulff administered the oath of office to Tyler Zacherle-Boyd and Roger Finley, Inchelium District; Jack Ferguson, Keller District; Jarred-Michael Erickson and Dr. Alison Ball, Nespelem District, and Norma Sanchez and Karen Condon, Omak District. Zacherle-Boyd and Ball are new to the council; the others all won re-election.
The council selected Ferguson as vice chairman and Condon as executive committee secretary.
Committee chairs include:
Education and employment – Condon.
Law and justice – Zacherle-Boyd.
Tribal government – Ball.
Health and human services – Ball.
Natural resources – Erickson.
Fisheries – Erickson.
Culture – Condon.
Management and budget/community development – Sanchez.
