OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Chris Culp is seeking re-election to a final four-year term.
Election filing is set for May 11-15, with the general election planned for Nov. 3.
Initially elected to District Court in 1986, Culp was appointed to Superior Court when a new position was established in 2011. He was elected to full terms in 2012 and 2016.
“I know the citizens of Okanogan County have critical health-related concerns foremost in mind these days; however, it is important, too, that they know who their elected officials are and that they intend to continue to serve — especially in these difficult times,” he said.
“I am fortunate to work with a dedicated, professional staff and I’m proud of how we conduct our court in meeting the needs of the county.”
In a new term, he said his first goal will be to work to revitalize family treatment court, an intensive services and monitored program designed to help parents and children in crisis.
Beyond that, “it will be critical to have experience and knowledge of court process to overcome the backlog of jury trials that have resulted from pandemic related restrictions,” he said. “I feel a responsibility to help return the court to its normal operations.
“It has been my honor to serve in a judicial role and I do not take lightly the confidence shown in me by voters through the years. I ask for your support again.”
He stressed that he is neither running for governor, as many have asked, nor is he related to any candidate with the same last name.
Culp and his wife, Peg Callaway, have two grown children, Jason (JJ) Harrison and Ashley Culp, who both live with their families in the Walla Walla area.
