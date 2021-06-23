OLYMPIA — A federal judge has partially dismissed defenses of Crown Resources and Kinross Gold in a water pollution lawsuit brought by Okanogan Highlands Alliance and the state over closure of the Buckhorn Mine near Chesaw.
In the suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the eastern district of Washington, the alliance and state allege the companies violated various terms of their national pollution discharge elimination system permit, issued by the state Department of Ecology.
Crown Resources, a subsidiary of Canada-based Kinross Gold, owns the mine, which produced gold from 2008 to 2017. Reclamation is underway. Industrial storm water is collected at the mine, and that water is pumped from the mine’s dewatering wells as part of the mine’s hydrologic closure, according to the court ruling, filed June 17.
A combined state-national permit to discharge the water was issued and extended administratively, pending issuance of a new national permit, according to court records.
Crown appealed the permit to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board and a modified permit was issued. Crown appealed again and Ferry County Superior Court affirmed the hearings board’s findings of facts and conclusions of law in March 2017. On appeal, the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 affirmed the Ferry County ruling.
In the Okanogan Highlands Alliance-state suit, they allege Crown is in violation of several conditions of the permit and that there are violations of an “effluent standard or limitation” under the federal Clean Water Act, said the federal court decision.
Crown, in answer, asserted the plaintiffs’ claims should be barred because:
-There has been no discharge of a pollutant from a point source to navigable waters as required to establish jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act.
-There has been no addition of a pollutant as required to establish jurisdiction under the clean Water Act.
Crown and Kinross argued that the defenses were aimed at alleged violations of the state portion of the permit and not the federal Clean Water Act, and that resolution of disputed issues would make a summary judgment inappropriate.
But the alliance and state sought partial summary judgment on the defenses, and the alliance asked the federal court to rule that all permit conditions at issue be enforced.
U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson agreed with the alliance and state, and granted partial summary judgment, and dismissed the two defenses brought by the companies.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the companies polluted water for years and noted Peterson’s dismissal of the companies’ main defenses found there was no support for their claims that his office cannot enforce all of the mine’s Clean Water Act permit.
Ferguson argues the companies have discharged illegal levels of pollutants into creeks in Okanogan County flowing into the Kettle River.
Now that the companies’ main arguments have been dismissed, the case will focus on how much they owe for their Clean Water Act violations, he said. They could face millions of dollars in penalties for their pollution.
The judge will determine exactly how much they owe in future rulings.
“Crown and Kinross knew even before the mine’s construction that it could release significant contamination, including arsenic and chloride, into surrounding waters, yet plowed ahead anyway,” Ferguson said. “Today’s ruling should be a wake-up call to these companies: Washington takes our water quality seriously, and we will fight unlawful water pollution every step of the way.”
Okanogan Highlands Alliance said it and the state have alleged more than 2,600 violations against Crown and Kinross because of contaminated water coming from the mine, and other issues.
Pollutants released from the 50-acre underground mine, from which approximately $1.3 billion in gold was extracted, include aluminum, ammonia, arsenic, lead and nitrates, the state alleges.
The suit asks the court to require Crown to meet terms of its permit by remediating damage from years of pollution. The maximum penalty under the Clean Water Act is $54,800 per violation, per day, for up to five years.
“The company maintains that the current discharge permit its unreasonable, based on flawed assumptions and did not properly consider the natural background levels nor previously permitted mine activities,” the company said in a statement. “Crown has adhered to the highest environmental standards during operation and closure of the Buckhorn Mine, which has resulted in discharge water at or below drinking water standards.”
Kinross, based in Canada, acquired Crown Resources in 2006. It has mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana.
