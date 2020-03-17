WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has passed Savanna’s Act, which addresses missing and murdered indigenous women.
House Resolution 2733 is co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, Norma Torres, D-Calif., and Deb Haaland, R-N.M.
“This action is long overdue, but it is a welcomed step forward,” said Newhouse. “I introduced Savanna’s Act to empower our tribal communities and law enforcement agencies to address the devastating crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women.
“This issue has impacted our native friends and neighbors in central Washington and across the country for decades, and I applaud the House Judiciary Committee for finally taking action on this bipartisan effort. I will continue to work on behalf of the loved ones affected by this crisis to bring this important legislation to the House floor for a vote.”
The bill, introduced May 14, 2019, aims to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women across the country. It would call for guidelines and best practices for law enforcement agencies across the country, improve coordination between law enforcement agencies, and enhance reporting, record keeping and communication for law enforcement and families of victims.
