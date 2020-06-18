REPUBLIC - Friends of Stonerose Fossils has set July 1 as a target date for reopening Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil Site.
A 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, Wednesday through Sunday, is planned. The fossil site will close at 4 p.m., giving staff time to process people’s finds.
“We will reevaluate this schedule as time goes on, and we see how many people are actually traveling,” said the group.
From July 1-15, one area of the quarry will be restricted to members only.
“Since membership weekend was canceled this year, we hope this plan will fulfill the benefit that members receive of having of having a fresh site for fossil hunting,” said the group’s announcement.
Membership information is available on the Stonerose website.
A grant from Innovia Foundation is allowing the group to offer free admission to children under 17 from low-income families.
The interpretive center is at a new location, 15 Clark Ave., temporarily. The group recently signed a contract to purchase the building as a future environmental science and education center.
Friends of Stonerose Fossils said the temporary location will allow the group to comply with health regulations this season, but the building is unfinished and unpolished.
“We continue to search for funding to remodel and construct new exciting displays,” said the group. “We will exhibit our most popular fossil displays and retail items.”
Registration at the new center is required before going to the quarry. No restroom is available at the center, but there are an outhouse at the fossil site and restrooms in the nearby park.
Hand washing and touchless sanitizer stations will be available. Employees will wear masks and social distancing measures will be enforced. Visits must wear masks while inside the center; those with a medical reason for not using a mask will be registered outside.
“Ferry County has been fortunate to have only one verified COVID case, and we were allowed to accelerate our opening because of this,” said the group. “Our priority is the health and safety of our visitors and staff. If you feel you may be carrying the virus, been exposed or are feeling sick, please postpone your visit for everyone’s benefit. We simply cannot afford to take a chance with the health of our dedicated staff and visitors.”
People going to the dig site are asked to wear personal protective equipment and give each other space.
