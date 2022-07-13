Conconully takes brunt of rain-laden thunderstorm
CONCONULLY — A July 4 flash flood that sent North Fork Salmon Creek spilling out of its banks destroyed a cabin, damaged buildings in town and damaged roads.
In the aftermath of the flood, residents were left with standing water in places, debris and a layer of muck on Main Street and other areas.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms across in Okanogan County did damage, but Conconully suffered the brunt of the storm, which dumped 1.7 inches of rain in 36 hours – the majority of it in a two-hour period, according to the National Weather Service.
North Fork Salmon Creek’s level jumped within an hour on July 4 from just above five feet to 7.92 feet, according to the weather service.
Okanogan County and Conconully officials joined the weather service in monitoring the creek the day before because of heavy rain hitting the burn scar from last summer’s Muckamuck Fire. A creek surge was expected Sunday, but didn’t happen, said Maurice Goodall, Okanogan County emergency manager.
Instead, the water came down late Monday. Campers along the creek, especially in the area of the U.S. Forest Service’s Kerr Campground, were reported trapped, but they really weren’t since they could have gotten out at any time, Goodall said. Some evacuated, but others stayed.
A sheriff’s deputy checked Oriole, Kerr, Cottonwood and Salmon Meadows campgrounds.
Forest Road 38, North Fork Salmon Creek Road, was partly washed out.
Conconully Fire Department, Washington State Parks, Okanogan County Department of Public Works and the Okanogan County Public Utility District all responded, with the parks agency evacuating Conconully State Park. The creek normally flows through a corner of the park, but it spread out across much of the park.
The PUD cut power to one home temporarily while a tree was removed, Goodall said.
Okanogan Irrigation District’s diversion canal was plugged temporarily; the reservoir — which had been low — now is pretty full, he said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state emergency management officials also were contacted.
Goodall said much of the water came off Funk Mountain and Mineral Hill. They’re on opposite sides of North Fork Salmon Creek.
Once the water hit the bridge at the upper end of Main Street, logs and other debris piled up and the water flared out, surging down both Main Street and the creek.
All three bridges in town were impacted, with the Broadway Street bridge at the opposite end of Main Street clogged.
“Main Street looked like a river,” Goodall said.
No injuries were reported.
One cabin under construction north of town was swept off its foundation and destroyed.
“It was about 90 percent constructed,” said Goodall.
Other buildings were damaged and items floated away “to God knows where,” according to a Kozy Kabins social media post. People stepped up to help one another, the post continued.
“The whole town was out there” helping, Goodall said.
The Sit’n Bull Pub offered thanks for people who stopped to help clean up the flood damage.
A gofundme.com account has been started for Selma Kitterman, whose home was flooded with mud and water. A goal of $5,000 was set to help her find housing and replace or repair belongings.
Despite all the damage, it could have been worse if the Main Street bridge hadn’t gotten clogged and forced the water to fan out, Goodall said.
“They could’ve had a wall of water” come down, said Goodall.
As it was, the flood set a new high-water record for the creek, breaking the 2018 record when the creek kept to its course but rose over its banks.
Elsewhere in the county, West Chewuch Road experienced a mud flow at Doe Creek and was closed temporarily, according to Deborah Kelly of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Methow Ranger District also responded to reports of debris flows on Twisp River Road and Eightmile Road.
Goodall said there were some concerns on Little Boulder Creek, too.
Okanogan County roads suffered widespread washing and deposition issues, said Josh Thomson, public works director.
“The most significant issues seem to be restricted to the burn scar runoff in the Conconully area so far, but we are still assessing,” he said last week.
Minor flooding occurred in Omak and Okanogan.
Okanogan city public works crews received a few complaints about water and debris.
“Public works staff did a great job (July 4) and they will continue to work throughout the week,” said Public Works Director Shawn Davisson, who was out of town when the storm occurred. “All in all, nothing very serious to report.”
PUD crews responded to a couple rain-caused pole fires and a handful of outages, especially on July 3, said spokeswoman Sheila Corson. One outage that evening cut power for a half hour behind Okanogan High School and up lower Salmon Creek and the Okanogan City Cemetery.
“On Monday, we had a few lightning strikes to our transmission line, but our system acted the way it is supposed to by cutting power and then coming back on very shortly thereafter.
“Quite a few customers probably experienced some ‘blips’ during Monday’s thunderstorm. All in all, our infrastructure came through fairly well despite the extreme weather.”
Bridgeport “came out of this storm with no major flooding issues to speak of,” said Stuart Dezellem, public works director.
There were no reports of damage in Tonasket, said City Clerk Alice Attwood.
“Everything’s green and wet,” said Goodall. “It will prolong our fire season when it all dries out.”
