YAKIMA - Junior water users on the Methow and Twisp rivers were notified recently that their irrigation water might be cut off if river water levels go below pre-set minimum flows.
About 56 water right holders received letters saying that starting July 19, they must call the state Department of Ecology’s river flow information line any day they intend to divert water.
A recorded message advises them of the actual river flow, minimum flow for that day and whether the river is open or closed for water diversion. The order will remain in effect throughout the 2021 irrigation season, said department spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder.
The recorded message will modify the water restriction order on a daily basis, if appropriate, she said.
In Washington, there are those with senior water rights and those with junior, interruptible water permits. Water rights go with the land.
