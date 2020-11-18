OKANOGAN – A man previously convicted of manslaughter in the death of his stepson was found guilty Nov. 9 by an Okanogan County jury of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jon Gabriel DeVon, 42, Oroville, was found guilty after a four-day trial in Okanogan County Superior Court. The jury also found him guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Deputy Prosecutor Jason D’Avignon, in his first major crime trial, argued for the state under the supervision of Prosecuting Attorney Arian Noma. D’Avignon’s recently was promoted to the felony division, Noma said.
A sentencing hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20 before visiting Judge John C. Huber, Douglas County. DeVon faces up to 10 years in prison.
The case was investigated by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies Gary Hirst and Tony Marchand.
DeVon was charged May 12 with several crimes related to a May 10 standoff with law enforcement near Oroville. Amended charges were filed Sept. 18.
He was found not guilty of one count of first-degree assault and three counts of harassment-threats to kill (two with a domestic violence enhancement).
According to court records, Hirst was notified May 10 that DeVon allegedly took a vehicle and had said it was his “last day” and that he had a list of people he wanted to “get rid of.” DeVon was described as possibly under the influence and possibly armed.
Hirst and three other deputies met in the Oroville area and attempted to locate the vehicle, but could not find it.
Hirst and another deputy contacted the man who reported the vehicle stolen and learned he and his girlfriend, who owned the car, both allegedly had been threatened by DeVon, who lived with them. He allegedly pointed a shotgun at the man, according to the deputy’s report.
The vehicle later was located at a home on Sawtells Road and one of the home’s occupants told the four deputies DeVon was in an outbuilding. One occupant contacted DeVon to have him come outside, but he refused, said Hirst’s report.
After about three hours of phone negotiations, DeVon came outside and was arrested, said court records.
DeVon previously served time in prison for second-degree manslaughter in the 2005 death of his stepson.
He was found guilty in 2006 of first-degree homicide by abuse in the 2005 death of Aden R. Roth-Valdovinos, 22 months. He was sentenced to 450 months - or 37.5 years - in prison.
He appealed in 2006 and the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 found, in 2015, that DeVon’s right to a public trial was violated because potential jurors were questioned in chambers by the judge and parties to avoid tainting the whole panel. That finding reversed the conviction and a new trial was ordered.
A plea agreement in 2017 resulted in a second-degree manslaughter conviction with an agreed sentence of 116 months, or a bit less than 10 years. DeVon was freed at that time after serving more than 12 years in prison.
