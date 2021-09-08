Increase in COVID infections prompts Superior Court order
OKANOGAN – Criminal and civil jury trials are being suspended in Okanogan County Superior Court until Oct. 26 because of soaring cases of COVID-19.
The court previously restricted operations because of the virus, but resumed jury trials last year.
“The current state of the ongoing emergency is such that the court finds it necessary to again examine the need for continued restrictions of certain court functions,” said an Aug. 31 administrative order signed by Christopher E. Culp, presiding judge.
According to the order, the court conferred with Okanogan County Public Health on Aug. 30 and made several findings:
-The previously identified COVID-19 public health emergency continues to exist, with Okanogan County experiencing a two-week incident rate of 858, based on the number of cases per 100,000 population per 14-day period.
That rate has since risen to 1,069 as of Sept. 1.
“This rate is expected to increase through the middle or latter part of September before possibly beginning to decline in early October of 2021,” said the order.
-The county’s case numbers are consistent with the national surge in transmission of COVID-19 and its variants, exceeding rates of transmission and hospitalization at earlier points in the pandemic.
-Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency and recently re-adopted a proclamation requiring masks in public settings. State government and Washington Supreme Court mandates exist related to vaccination requirements in an effort to slow spread of the virus.
-The courtroom is inadequate to accommodate the number of people necessary for any jury panel, criminal or civil. The Agriplex is no longer available and the Omak Performing Arts Center is not an option, the order noted.
Last week the Omak School District closed use of the center to outside use because of the pandemic.
-Although steps can be taken to attempt to protect potential jurors, the increased transmissibility rate of the Delta variant is such that the court “cannot adequately protect people seated for lengthy periods during jury selection or during trial,” said the order. “All citizens who appear involuntarily face this increased risk of exposure. The court specifically finds there is currently a serious danger in indoor congregate settings.”
-The state Supreme Court previously provided that in criminal cases “after Oct. 15, 2020, courts may further exclude time under these rules based on individual fundings of ‘unavoidable circumstances’ due to COVID-19 or other circumstances.”
The court struck criminal jury trials scheduled for the Aug. 31 and Sept. 28 two-week dockets and continued them to Oct. 26. If the parties agree to a bench trial and waive a jury, a case may proceed as scheduled prior to Oct. 26.
Under the order, the time period from Aug. 31 through Oct. 25 will be excluded for purposes of calculating time for trial.
Any civil jury trials scheduled for that time period are stricken, according to the order.
