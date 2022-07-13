Voter pamphlet mailing suffers communication problem
OKANOGAN — Staffing issues in Okanogan County’s juvenile department have county commissioners and Juvenile Court Administrator Dennis Rabidou working on solutions before a critical point is reached.
Rabidou presented the issues to Andy Hover and Chris Branch during their July 5 meeting. In all, about eight positions are currently unstaffed, with the possibility of more going in coming weeks, according to Rabidou.
Solutions also were presented to the board that would stem some of the current issues while also helping prevent further staffing shortages. One of the strategies was separating two staff positions that had been combined over the pandemic, and reinstating an office position back to full time after gauging if the position was possible on a part-time basis during a part of the pandemic.
Both Hover and Branch said they were open to the suggestions and approved of having Rabidou work on resolutions to bring solutions to the table July 11 or 12.
Also discussed at the July 5 meeting:
- Approval for a special accounts payable purchase for a last-minute snafu with voter pamphlets — with specific mention that ballots were unaffected — due to a miscommunication between the county and the new mailing/printing service. A company in Cashmere took on the order at the last minute.
County Auditor Cari Hall said it was believed to have been an honest mistake with the new company. Ballots, again specifically mentioned to be unaffected, are believed to still be on schedule, Hall said.
- An update from Maurice Goodall, emergency management director, on the flooding in Conconully and a fire on the Colville Indian Reservation. The flood registered a new all-time high on the creek gauge of 7.92 feet, and the fire burned through about 110 acres of land before being contained.
- Branch opened a small discussion with the other commissioners on happenings with Hospital District No. 3 (Mid-Valley) Board. An update on last week’s story on this issue is on page A1.
- A proposal for maintenance on elevators in county buildings was brought to the commissioners. The price would be in the $40,000-$50,000 range, if not more. Commissioners asked for further details on the maintenance, which is for the hydraulic oil, and when it is required/necessary.
- Josh Thomson, public works director, provided an update for his department. As of July 5, work on areas of and around Salmon Creek in the Conconully area would have to wait as the amount of sediment still moving was a danger to workers, and possibly other homes and structures if work to be done.
Chip seal meant to start last Tuesday was rescheduled, tentatively, for the following day on Wednesday due to delays with the Conconully flooding.
A mutual aid agreement with the state Department of Transportation was provided to Thomson, which had been reviewed by a county attorney, who didn’t see any issues. The agreement will be read through and reviewed for this week’s consent agenda.
- Reviewed qualifications from two engineering services for an HVAC project in the county jail. MW Engineers, a firm familiar with both the county and this type of project, was selected over Sazan Group.
- Approved a resolution for a hiring referral incentive payment program.
- Approved a contract for reimbursement of purchase for $62,982 for 911 call handling equipment purchase expenses between sheriff’s dispatch and the state military department.
