KELLER – The Keller Ferry went back in service July 29 after being shut down for nearly three weeks because of mechanical problems with its steering system, but went back out of service over the weekend.
The M/V Sanpoil was docked July 9 and went back into service July 29, according to the state Department of Transportation. The ferry connects Keller and Wilbur on Highway 21.
It’s unknown how long the ferry will be out of service, said state officials.
Drivers need to take alternate routes during the closure, adding an hour or more to the trip, said the department.
Some of the routes through the Colville Indian Reservation were closed because of the Chuweah Creek Fire.
