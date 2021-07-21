KELLER – Keller Ferry, the M/V Sanpoil, is out of service indefinitely, meaning travelers between Wilbur and Keller on Highway 21 need to find an alternate route.
The ferry was removed from service July 11 because of an ongoing mechanical issue with steering, said the state Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for the vessel to return to service.
Travelers planning a trip across the Columbia River should choose an alternate route during the closure via Highway 25 from Davenport or Highways 155 and 174 through the Grand Coulee area, said the state.
For those going between Wilbur and Keller or points north, the routes also include lateral roads – the Gifford-Inchelium Ferry for the Highway 25 detour, and Peter Dan/Manila Creek roads or Cache Creek Road if using the latter detour.
Drivers should plan additional time for travel since it can take up to an hour to complete the detour, the department noted.
Service changes for the Keller Ferry can be found on the department’s travel alerts website, wsdot.wa.gov/travel/mode/ferries/keller-ferry, mobile app and the regional Twitter account.
