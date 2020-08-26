KELLER – Keller will offer a phased start to the 2020-21 school year, with kindergarten students starting first on Sept. 8.
“Based on Department of Health recommendations, we are choosing to start school with an incremental approach,” said the district.
That means a phased-in start for in-person instruction.
Distance learning parent orientation will run Sept. 1-4. Chromebooks will be distributed.
“Please note, that unlike the spring, we have a proactive plan for educating your student for the coming year,” said the district. “In the spring, we coped with the circumstances at hand.”
In the spring, Gov. Jay Inslee announced on a Friday that schools statewide would close the following Tuesday.
Students in the Keller district must be registered by Sept. 1 so parents can be scheduled for an orientation meeting, the district said. Those who plan to use remote learning options still must register so they can get access to Chromebooks, meals and learning plans.
The second week of school will see kindergarten and third-graders on site, with kindergarten through fourth-graders on site starting Sept. 21. Fifth-graders will join Sept. 22, while fourth-graders stay home, and on Sept. 23 and 24, half of the sixth-graders will be on site, according to the reopening calendar.
On Sept. 28, kindergarten through third-graders will be on site, with fourth- through sixth-graders in a hybrid class.
The district asks that in the lead-up to school starting families avoid large social gatherings and wear face coverings when out in public.
A distance learning option, all online, will be offered. For students in that program, meals will be provided starting Sept. 1. They will be delivered.
